Creekmur Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $862.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $780.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

