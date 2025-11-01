Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $286.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

