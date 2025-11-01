Integrity Alliance LLC. Trims Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Integrity Alliance LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Target Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

