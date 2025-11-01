Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6%

Vertiv stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.41. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.