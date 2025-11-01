Keybank National Association OH Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 68,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $567,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,192,354.84. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,372,928 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.06. The company has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

