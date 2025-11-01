IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

