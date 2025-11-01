iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Holdings Trimmed by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.