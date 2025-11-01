1,058 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $306.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $312.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.