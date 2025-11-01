Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Discovery Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Discovery Silver from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSV

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0%

About Discovery Silver

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 18.89.

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.