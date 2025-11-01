AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,929 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $301.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.