AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

