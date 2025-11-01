Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $6,300,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

REGN opened at $651.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $883.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

