Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 9,045 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,110,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

