Keybank National Association OH Sells 889 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $978.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $979.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,015.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

