Balentine LLC Buys 11,986 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

