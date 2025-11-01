Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 18,916 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $291.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

