Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $667.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $669.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.77. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.