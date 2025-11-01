iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after acquiring an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

