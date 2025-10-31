AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,908 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,034,000 after purchasing an additional 104,930 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,977,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 724,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 855,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 500,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IEUR stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.