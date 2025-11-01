Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after acquiring an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTV stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

