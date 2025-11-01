5,943 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

