Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

