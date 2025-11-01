Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 26,429 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.0% of Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

