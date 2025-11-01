Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Avant Financial Advisors LLC

Avant Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $559.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

