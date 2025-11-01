Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $629.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

