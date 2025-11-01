Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Electronic Arts by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,796 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 50,490 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1%

EA stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $7,359,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

