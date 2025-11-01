American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

