Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,938.16. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

