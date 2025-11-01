BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in Cencora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Cencora by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $337.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $350.46.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.55.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

