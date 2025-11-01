Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

