Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:UNP opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.37 and a 200 day moving average of $224.29. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.