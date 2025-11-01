Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.37 and a 200 day moving average of $224.29. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

