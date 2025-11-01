Strs Ohio Buys 5,900 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Strs Ohio raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

