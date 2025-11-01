Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 3,690 Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

FI opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

