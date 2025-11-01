BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 222.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $270.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $278.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

