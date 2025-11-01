Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,630,000 after acquiring an additional 91,661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

