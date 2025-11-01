Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,370 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

