HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.43.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

