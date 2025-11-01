Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 68,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,738.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

