Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.