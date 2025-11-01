Spinnaker Trust Has $18.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $369,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.