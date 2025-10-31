The New York Times Company $NYT Stock Position Lowered by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

