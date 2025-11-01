Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $165.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

