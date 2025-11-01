iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after acquiring an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $196.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

