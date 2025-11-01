Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases 280 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ABT opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.