Brokerages Set Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $62.43

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.7778.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

