Crescent Sterling Ltd. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Crescent Sterling Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.78.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ KMB opened at $119.71 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.