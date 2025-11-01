Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.0%

PLTR opened at $200.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $204.18. The company has a market cap of $475.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

