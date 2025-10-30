Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.950-13.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.2 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.4 billion.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $426.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.50.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.