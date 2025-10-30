ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect ams-OSRAM to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.98 million. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect ams-OSRAM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.05. ams-OSRAM has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has an average rating of “Sell”.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

