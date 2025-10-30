AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26, Zacks reports.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 9.6%

Shares of AQB stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

